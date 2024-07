Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the enduring India-Russia friendship, referencing the song “Sir pe lal topi Russi, phir bhi dil hai Hindustani.” He highlighted cultural contributions by artists like Raj Kapoor and Mithoon Da, and commended President Vladimir Putin’s leadership in strengthening the partnership. Modi also thanked Russia for helping return Indian students during the recent conflict, expressing gratitude to Putin and the Russian people.