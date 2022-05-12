Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as Sri Lanka’s new prime minister

Colombo: United National Party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed five-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe back to the post on Thursday evening in a ceremony that was not open to the media, the latest development in #LKA political and economic turmoil.

Wickremesinghe took oaths at the President’s official House and then proceeded to the Walukarama Temple to seek blessings.

India said it is looking forward to working with the new government of Sri Lanka shortly after five-time former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe was reappointed.