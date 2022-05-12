Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik approves proposal for starting Talcher Medical College

Bhubaneswar : CM Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal of @mahanadicoal to start the Mahanadi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Talcher, Angul. @HFWOdisha will run the medical college and hospital, MCL will provide the necessary funds.

It will be a major step towards providing quality health care facilities to people of #Angul & adjacent districts. The college will have 100 seats capacity admission/year & hospital has 500 beds. The institution has been constructed over 20 acres of land provided by Odisha Govt.