Ranbir Kapoor’s “Animal” Roars at Box Office, Rakes in Rs 481 Crore Worldwide in Five Days

“Animal,” the riveting action drama featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead and helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has emerged as a massive box office success, amassing a staggering gross of Rs 481 crore worldwide within a mere five days since its release.

The film, which made its debut on December 1 across multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, has garnered significant attention and accolades for its captivating storyline and powerful performances.

T-Series, the esteemed production house behind the movie, proudly shared the remarkable collection update of “Animal” on X, signifying the widespread appeal and commercial triumph of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal in the lead role, coupled with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial finesse, has contributed immensely to the film’s resounding success. The multi-lingual release strategy has resonated well with audiences across regions, propelling “Animal” to a commendable global box office collection of Rs 481 crore within an astonishingly brief span of five days.

The impressive performance of “Animal” reflects the fervor and anticipation among moviegoers for compelling narratives coupled with high-octane action, solidifying its position as a box office powerhouse and further cementing Ranbir Kapoor’s prowess as a bankable star in the industry.