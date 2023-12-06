Late Heroics Secure 2-2 Draw for Mohun Bagan Super Giant Against Odisha FC in ISL Thriller

Kolkata, 6 December: In a captivating showdown at the Salt Lake Stadium, Mohun Bagan Super Giant staged a remarkable comeback, clinching a thrilling 2-2 draw against Odisha FC in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

The contest ignited when Mohun Bagan defender Subhasish Bose conceded a penalty in the 30th minute, granting Jahouh of Odisha FC the opportunity to strike. Jahouh confidently converted the spot-kick, marking the beginning of his standout performance in Kolkata.

Just before halftime, Jahouh showcased his prowess by doubling Odisha FC’s lead with a swift goal, displaying skillful footwork and slotting the ball into the net. Despite being substituted in the 57th minute, Jahouh’s impact remained palpable, highlighted by his exceptional six-tackle display, setting an ISL record for a single game in the 2023-24 season.

Mohun Bagan, determined to overturn the deficit, launched a spirited comeback. Kiyan Nassiri orchestrated a crucial play, setting up Armando Sadiku for the Mariners’ first goal in the 59th minute. Despite being overshadowed by offensive stars Cummings and Petratos, Sadiku, a seasoned forward in his 15th year of professional football, exhibited his striking prowess with impeccable timing.

Trailing for most of the game, Mohun Bagan found hope when Hector Yuste’s precise delivery met Sadiku in the box, allowing the forward to fire home the equalizer past Odisha FC’s goalkeeper, Amrinder Singh.

Sadiku’s brace not only salvaged a crucial point for Mohun Bagan but also showcased the team’s resilience. With 15 points from their initial five games, the Super Giant has made an exceptional start to the season, owing much to Sadiku’s impactful contributions, ensuring their confidence remains unscathed regardless of the game’s outcome.

The thrilling draw against Odisha FC serves as a testament to Mohun Bagan’s determination and Sadiku’s undeniable prowess as a striker, solidifying their position as strong contenders in the ongoing ISL campaign.