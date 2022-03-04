Ramagya Mart launches its first brand ad film starring Randeep Hooda

Mumbai: Randeep Hooda, an actor known to play versitile lead roles in Bollywood and Hollywood films has taken onto himself to be an emmisery for Indian home appliance manufacturers by endorsing the Ramagya Mart brand.

Ramagya Mart is India’s only B2B wholesale ecommerce portal that has been built to support and promote Indian home appliance manufacturer’s brands to retailers, wholesalers and institutions.

In Ramagya Mart’s first brand ad film release, Randeep with his fluidity and dynamic style has been able to effectively communicate the growth prospects for Indian home appliance manufacturers and the endless possibilities and benefits the trading community can gain, by adopting Ramagya Mart’s platform for their business growth.

The ad film conceptualised by Newton Consulting India, one of India’s best brand strategy consultancy companies; shows 2 avatars of Randeep who enacts the factual journey and business perils faced by traditional Indian home appliance manufacturers. The ad film’s production genius showcases the transition towards prosperity in Randeep Hooda’s second progressive avatar, that begins with him seizing an opportunity starring ‘Ramagya Mart’. Randeep is brilliantly supported by actor Kurush Deboo, who has played the role of Randeep’s sales manager. The interplay between both of them is quite catchy.

Utkarsh Gupta, Managing Director – Ramagya Mart was excited to see the preview of the film and quoted “We are on a mission to make 100 Indian home appliances manufacturers to become brands of the future that Indian households can proudly possess. This could be only possible if we have a celebrity that believes in what we do. We found no better match besides Randeep Hooda to effectively communicate what we do, to connect and feciliate wholesale business between Indian home appliance manufacturers and the trading community.

Quoting Randeep Hooda on the launch of the ad film ” When I was briefed on Ramagya Mart’s ad film concept, i realised that if we need to actually take steps to make PM’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision a reality, we need to promote Indianness and not just talk about being Vocal For Local; hence i decided to join this mission of Ramagya Mart to make 100 home appliances manufacturers into brands that Indian retailers, resellers, wholesalers and thier customers can associate with. I have also sent out a special message addressing the trading community to encourage, buy and promote appliances produced by our Indian manufacturers and make them self reliant – Atmanirbhar as we call it!

Smita Khanna, Chief Operating Officer of Newton Consulting India was elated at the preview of the Ramagya Mart ad film and added ,”Randeep Hooda was just brilliant and has seamlessly reflected the turmoil and adversity faced by majority of the Indian home appliances manufacturers. I believe that the progress and transition shown in this ad film is a reality that will be seen in times to come and i am sure this mission is a foundation of something big which is going to transpire. Jai Hind !