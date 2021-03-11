Hyderabad: India’s most sensational father son duo, Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s star power knows no bounds!

Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan, two names that are synonymous with stardom, cult following and sensationalism. They are first father-son duo in the country who are mega power stars with a fan following across all age groups and will be seen on the silver screen together, in the full length feature film, Acharya.

In the past, the audience has enjoyed several blockbuster films such as Magadheera or Khaidi No. 150, which featured either Chiranjeevi or Ram Charan in the form of cameos, the latter being Chiranjeevi’s comeback film.

However, their fans are in for a treat with Acharya which will see the power-packed duo in a full length film together, for the first time! With Chiranjeevi’s 4 decades of utmost experience and Ram Charan’s charisma and talent, the two have finally answered their fans’ wishes with this news and the brilliant storyline automatically declares Acharya as a sure shot winner at the box office.

Chiru and Ram Charan have always received immense love and praises galore from the audience and with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Ram Charan has paved his way into becoming one of the biggest heroes that the Indian entertainment industry has ever seen!

It’s no secret that there has been no other father-son duo in the country who has a bigger fan following than them and it is due to this collaboration that Acharya has already been touted as a mega-scale film in the entertainment world.

‘Acharya’, produced jointly by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy, is currently in the making.