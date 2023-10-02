Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has said that India needs stronger Armed Forces with modern equipment to become a developed nation by 2047. He said, Defence Accounts Department will play a crucial role in realising this vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Singh said this whle launching several digital initiatives of Defence Accounts Department during its 276th Annual Day celebrations in New Delhi today.

The initiatives include an integrated defence finance dashboard SARANSH – Summary of Accounts, Budget and Expenditure for Raksha Mantralaya, BISWAS – Bill Information and Work Analysis System and e-Raksha Awaas.

On the occasion, Mr Singh also gave away the Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence 2023 to five teams for exhibiting exemplary initiatives in implementing key department projects.