BJP Central Election Committee meeting is being held at party headquarters in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are attending the meeting.

The Central Election Committee is expected to finalise BJP candidates for the upcoming state elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Pralhad Joshi and other BJP leaders are also attending the Central Election Committee meeting.