The Central Reserve Police Force, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development will organize a bike expedition with Yashaswini, a group of CRPF women bikers to celebrate women power of the country.

A total of 150 women CRPF officers of three teams will embark for the cross-country rally on Tuesday.

The Ministry said, these teams will start their journeys from the Srinagar, Shillong, and Kanyakumari. They will converge at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat for the grand finale scheduled to take place on the 31st of October.

The rally will cover around ten thousand kilometers, passing through 15 states and two Union Territories.

During their journey, the CRPF women teams will interact with school children, college girls, women self-help groups, cadets of the NCC and anganwadi workers.