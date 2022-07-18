Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day following ruckus amid price rise and GST hike

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day following ruckus by Opposition members on the issue of price rise and GST hike on the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament.

When the house met this morning, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu made an announcement that Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as Leader of the house. While making his opening remark, Mr. Naidu said, his five years tenure as a Chairman was a learning experience and he tried to do his best. Mr. Naidu urged the MPs to be different and better than they were in the last five years when 57 percent of the house sitting were partly or fully disrupted.

When the Chairman was making his remarks, Opposition members from Congress, AAP and others trooped to the well on the price rise and GST hike. Members from Left, DMK, Shiv Sena, RJD, NCP, and others were also on their feet. As the noisy scenes continued the house was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, 28 newly elected members were administered oaths. They include Aditya Prasad and Jaggesh of BJP, Congress leaders P. Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Rajeev Shukla, and Pramod Tiwari, Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress, Praful Patel of NCP, Misa Bharati of RJD, Sanjay Raut of Shivsena, Sasmit Patra of BJD and Harbhajan Singh of AAP.

The house also paid tribute to former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, former President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nayhan, and three former members of the house who passed away recently. The house observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect.