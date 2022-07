Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam authorities release this season’s first flood water from the Hirakud Dam Reservoir into the river Mahanadi through five sluice gates of the dam.

Currently, the water level of the reservoir stands at 613.08 feet while the dam’s maximum storage capacity is 630 feet. The inflow and outflow at the reservoir stand at 1,35,141 cusecs and 39,348 cusecs respectively.