Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day following ruckus by Opposition members on the issue of price rise and GST hike. As the Lok Sabha resumed at 2 P.M., after the first adjournment, Opposition members led by Congress trooped to the well of the house. The Speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Earlier, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 P.M. due to the ongoing polling to elect the 16th President of the country. Speaker Om Birla said, any polling is a festival and the house proceedings will resume afterwards.

As soon as the house met for the day, Lok Sabha Speaker paid tribute to former MPs and read out the obituary. House members observed a two-minute silence. The house also paid tribute to former United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former Kenya President Mwai Kibak and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Mr Birla said Mr Abe was assassinated on 8th of July during a campaign rally in Nara city in Japan. The Speaker also remembered Abe’s address in Parliament.

Prior to this, three newly elected members Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi from Rampur and Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirauha’ from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and Shatrughan Prasad Sinha from Asansol in West Bengal took the oath.

Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day following ruckus by Opposition members on the issue of price rise and GST hike on the first day of Monsoon Session of Parliament. When the house met this morning, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu made an announcement that Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as Leader of the house.

While, making his opening remark, Mr. Naidu said, his five years tenure as a Chairman was a learning experience and he tried to do his best. Mr. Naidu urged the MPs to be different and better than they were in the last five years when 57 per cent of the House sitting were partly or fully disrupted.

When the Chairman was making his remarks, Opposition members from Congress, AAP and others trooped to the well on the price rise and GST hike. Members from Left, DMK, Shivsena, RJD, NCP and others were also on their feet. As the noisy scenes continued, the house was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, 28 newly elected members were administered oath. They include Aditya Prasad and Jaggesh of BJP, Congress leaders P. Chidambaram, Randeep Surjewala, Rajeev Shukla and Pramod Tiwari, Vijayasai Reddy of YSR Congress, Praful Patel of NCP, Misa Bharati of RJD, Sanjay Raut of Shivsena, Sasmit Patra of BJD and Harbhajan Singh of AAP.

The house also paid tribute to former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, former President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nayhan and three former members of the house who passed away recently. The house observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect.