Madhya Pradesh: 12 people dead as bus falls in Narmada River

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, a passenger bus fell into Narmada river today from Khalghat bridge under Dhamnod Police Station in Dhar district. As per the information, this bus was going from Indore to Pune in Maharashtra with around 40 passengers. The rescue operation is going on. So far, the bodies of 12 passengers have been recovered.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh informed that rescue teams have reached the spot and relief and rescue operations are going on in a war footing manner.

Expressing grief over this accident, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the administration to provide all possible help to the passengers and their families.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, the bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh is saddening. The Prime Minister said, his thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. He said, rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.

Mr Modi said, an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund will be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. He said, the injured will be given 50 thousand rupees.