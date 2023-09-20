Rajbhasha Quiz and Hindi Presentation competition organised at NTPC Coal Mining HQ

NTPC Coal Mining Headquarters, Ranchi is observing Hindi Pakhwada from September 14 to 29, 2023.As part of Hindi Pakhwada various competitions among its employees and their family members (housewives and children) are being held to propagate Hindi.

In this regard, to encourage the use of Hindi, Rajbhasha Quiz with general knowledge Hindi competition was held on 18.09.2023 and Hindi Presentation by employees on 19.09.2023,

in which employees have made their presentation highlighting their respective department work which was judged on various parameters i.e content, presentation skills, Creativity, Hindi language proficiency and

confidence. The competitions saw good participation from the employees and family members.

The closing ceremony and prize distribution program of Hindi Fortnightly celebration will be held on September 29,2023.