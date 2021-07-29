Rajasthan to prepare policy for the establishment of private colleges related to the departments

Jaipur: Water and Energy Minister Dr. B. Under the chairmanship of D. Kalla, a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted for setting up and setting criteria of private colleges related to various departments of the state was held in the Government Secretariat on Thursday.



The members of the committee in the meeting were Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Shri Lalchand Kataria, Medical and Health Minister Dr. Raghu Sharma, Minister of State for Higher Education Shri Bhanwar Singh Bhati and Minister of State for Labor Shri Tikaram Julie, besides Member Secretary and Government Secretary Higher Education and Technical Education Department. Mr. N. Ale. Meena and Additional Commissioner College Education Shri Babulal Goyal and other concerned officers were present.



Giving information after the meeting, Water Supply and Energy Minister Dr. B. D. Kalla informed that all the departments related to departments like Medical and Health, Higher and Technical Education, School Education, Sanskrit Education, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Skill and Employment for setting up private colleges related to various departments in the state. The policy will be prepared by incorporating the norms of Indian regulatory bodies and the existing provisions related to it in the state.

Dr. Kalla informed that the officers have been instructed to prepare detailed details about all the courses related to different departments and present them before the committee in a week. After this, the next meeting of the committee will be discussed in detail with all the departments.

