Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti member general election-2021; Three-day virtual training program of Returning and Assistant Returning Officers completed

Jaipur: The ongoing three-day training program for the preparation of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti member general elections-2021 to be held in the remaining districts of the state ended on Thursday. On the last day, the Assistant Returning Officers of the Zilla Parishad were made aware of the minute details related to the elections by the experts.



Addressing the concluding session of the training on Thursday, Election Commissioner Shri PS Mehra said that those who know the rules and regulations never face any problem during elections. He said that all the officers should study the guidelines sent by the commission and the rules and regulations related to elections seriously and so that the elections could be conducted with ease.



Mehra said that the State Election Commission has a rich tradition of conducting free, fair and peaceful elections in the state. Officers with experience or better training carry out the election process without any hassle.



The Election Commissioner said that in view of the corona infection, virtual training has been given to the Assistant Returning Officers of Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, Sirohi and Sri Ganganagar Zilla Parishad and the Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers of Panchayat Samitis of the respective districts.



Deputy Secretary Shri Ashok Jain said that due to the Corona epidemic, the Assistant Returning Officers will have to be more alert than before about the election process. In such a situation, it is important to ensure that the updated guidelines issued by the commission are followed. He said that more than 200 officers of the respective districts participated during the training.



Giving detailed information on all the aspects related to the election through PPT to Assistant Legal Consultant Shri Mahesh Yadav, he said that RO and ARO play an important role in the execution of various works from nomination to counting of votes and taking oath. He said that it is very important to take adequate training of all the officers. During the virtual training, various questions asked by the officers were also answered in detail.



In the virtual training session, many officers including Assistant Secretary Mrs. Jyoti Prajapat were present in the meeting.

