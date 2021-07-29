District Collector Antar Singh Nehra reviews the preparations for Independence Day,

Jaipur: District Collector Antar Singh Nehra took a meeting of the officers of the concerned departments in the District Collectorate Auditorium on Thursday to review the preparations for the state level Independence Day celebrations to be celebrated at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 15 August 2021. He said that this time on Independence Day, lights would be lit on Janpath and government offices for three days in which there would be uniformity.



In the meeting, District Collector Shri Nehra directed the Public Works Department, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and the managers of various state and central government buildings and non-government buildings located on Janpath, that this time also, uniformity should be maintained in lighting like 26 January. . Also videography should be done for it. Tents, seating arrangements, sound system, flag hoisting drinking water, parking, arrangements for transporting participants and corona warriors, arrangements for participants of various cultural activities, stadium and surroundings for Independence Day celebrations in the meeting. Instructions were given regarding various arrangements including special security, security passes of personnel, arrangements for entry at the venue, medical, sanitization, cradle of covid protocol, paying homage at Amar Jawan Jyoti.



DCP South Shri Harendra Kumar Mahawar asked the officers of all the departments to get them made in time with the workers and workers coming to the venue of the ceremony. He said that no person would be allowed to enter the venue without a valid pass. The meeting was attended by Additional District Collector, First Shri Iqbal Khan, Fourth Shri Rajeev Pandey and Medical and Health Department, Education Department, Women and Child Development Department, Roadways, JDA, PHED, PWD, JVVNLA, officers of concerned departments including both Municipal Corporations.

