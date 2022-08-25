Rajasthan government is always with the families of the victims in their happiness and sorrow, says Governance Minister Shanti Dhariwal

New Delhi : Autonomous and Governance Minister Shanti Dhariwal handed over the allotment letter of house under Rajiv Awas Yojana to the victim’s family in Nayapura of Kota district.

Dinesh Bagdi, Bino Bai died in a hit and run case 4 months ago of a labor family living in temporary tents in front of MBS Hospital in Nayapura. Immediately after the incident, the Minister of Autonomous Government Shri Dhariwal had provided financial assistance and medical facilities to the victim’s family. He went to the hospital to meet the injured members of the victim’s family, where the family had told the problem of living on the roadside due to lack of accommodation. On the spot, after discussing with the officials of the Urban Development Trust, he had announced that they would be provided housing facility.

The Minister of Autonomous Government, understanding the pain of the labor family, handed over the house documents to the labor family on Thursday at his private residence located on Civil Lines. The labor family, who once lived in the slums, who had to bear the brunt of rain, cold and heat, did not even think that they would get ready-made housing at no cost. Now the dependents of the deceased couple in the hit and run case will be able to live happily in the flat built under the Rajiv Awas Yojna of the Urban Development Trust.

The victims expressed their gratitude to the state government for the fulfillment of the promise made by the Minister of Autonomy and said that their dream has come true today. On this occasion, Kota City Development Trust Secretary Rajesh Joshi, former UIT President Ravindra Tyagi, Amit Dhariwal and public representatives were present.