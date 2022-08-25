More than 25 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 211 Crore (2,11,09,38,218) landmark milestone today. More than 25 lakh (25,92,216) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10413842 2nd Dose 10104678 Precaution Dose 6697876 FLWs 1st Dose 18434162 2nd Dose 17695009 Precaution Dose 13032057 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40159512 2nd Dose 29913113 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61619368 2nd Dose 52177936 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560423466 2nd Dose 512500055 Precaution Dose 55889426 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203872246 2nd Dose 196183410 Precaution Dose 32110688 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127561041 2nd Dose 122623320 Precaution Dose 39527013 Cumulative 1st dose administered 1022483637 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 941197521 Precaution Dose 147257060 Total 2110938218

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 25th August, 2022 (587th Day) HCWs 1st Dose 47 2nd Dose 499 Precaution Dose 12232 FLWs 1st Dose 96 2nd Dose 597 Precaution Dose 24610 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 49353 2nd Dose 102351 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 17989 2nd Dose 58631 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 32744 2nd Dose 142887 Precaution Dose 1267836 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5845 2nd Dose 31866 Precaution Dose 552640 Over 60 years 1st Dose 3649 2nd Dose 21793 Precaution Dose 266551 Cumulative 1st dose administered 109723 Cumulative 2nd dose administered 358624 Precaution Dose 2123869 Total 2592216

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.