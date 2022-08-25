National

More than 25 lakh Vaccine doses administered today till 7 pm

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 211 Crore (2,11,09,38,218landmark milestone today. More than 25 lakh (25,92,216) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10413842
2nd Dose 10104678
Precaution Dose 6697876
FLWs 1st Dose 18434162
2nd Dose 17695009
Precaution Dose 13032057
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 40159512
  2nd Dose 29913113
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61619368
  2nd Dose 52177936
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 560423466
2nd Dose 512500055
Precaution Dose 55889426
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203872246
2nd Dose 196183410
Precaution Dose 32110688
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127561041
2nd Dose 122623320
Precaution Dose 39527013
Cumulative 1st dose administered 1022483637
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 941197521
Precaution Dose 147257060
Total 2110938218

 

Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:

Date: 25th August, 2022 (587th Day)
HCWs 1st Dose 47
2nd Dose 499
Precaution Dose 12232
FLWs 1st Dose 96
2nd Dose 597
Precaution Dose 24610
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 49353
  2nd Dose 102351
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 17989
  2nd Dose 58631
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 32744
2nd Dose 142887
Precaution Dose 1267836
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 5845
2nd Dose 31866
Precaution Dose 552640
Over 60 years 1st Dose 3649
2nd Dose 21793
Precaution Dose 266551
Cumulative 1st dose administered 109723
Cumulative 2nd dose administered 358624
Precaution Dose 2123869
Total 2592216

 

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

