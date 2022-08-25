Jai Auto Celebrates First Anniversary Launch of Skoda Kushaq

New Delhi: Jai Auto celebrated the first-anniversary launch of Skoda Kushaq by organizing a fashion show – ‘Vision of Silhouette’ by designer Rosy Ahluwalia. Skoda Kushaq is a compact SUV available in three broad trims: Active, Ambition, and Style and five colors: Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel, Honey Orange, and Tornado Red. Its price starts from Rs. 11.29 Lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Mr.Jaipal, Mr. Bhavesh Chaudhary, Mr. Vivek Ahluwalia and Mr. Nimesh from Škoda were present on the occasion.

Skoda Kushaq has a 6-speaker sound system with a subwoofer, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, push-button start, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and cruise control. Its safety features include ABS with EBD, hill hold control, up to six airbags, a rear-view camera with parking sensors, electronic stability control (offered as standard), and a tyre pressure monitoring system.