Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conducted aerial survey of the flood affected districts, gave instructions to assess the damage and provide relief

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot on Thursday conducted an aerial survey in different areas of Bundi, Kota and Baran districts affected by heavy rains in the state. He directed the officers to get an early assessment of the damage caused to crops, animals and public and private property after taking information about the rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas. Shri Gehlot said that after assessing the proposal, make a proposal as per rules and send it to the state government at the earliest, so that relief can be provided to the affected in time.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Medical Minister Shri Parsadi Lal Meena, Autonomous Government Minister Shri Shanti Dhariwal, Gopalan Minister Shri Pramod Jain Bhaya, MLAs Shri Ramnarayan Meena and Shri Bharat Singh visited the flood affected areas by helicopter. He surveyed the areas around the Chambal river in Kota city, waterlogged sites in Sangod, Etawa, Digod and Kanwas area.

Gehlot said that the state government is serious about the water logging situation. The government stands with the people in this hour of crisis. There will be no shortage of relief and rescue operations. He directed the officers that the work of providing relief should be done on priority. He directed to continue the arrangements being made at the shelter sites till the drainage.

The Chief Minister said that due to administrative prudence, there was no loss of life in the areas affected by water logging. He interacted with the flood affected families and inquired about the situation arising out of water logging and the arrangements being made at the shelter. He assured the affected families that after conducting a survey of their damages, assistance would be provided as per the disaster relief rules at the earliest. He said that more than 4 thousand people have been rescued by the administration, NDRF and SDRF and have reached safe places.