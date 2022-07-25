Raipur : Grand festivities to be organized in Chhattisgarh on the occasion of ”Hareli’ this year as well

New Delhi : Like every year, Hareli festival will be celebrated with immense zeal and fervour this year as well. On this auspicious occasion, special festivities will be organized at CM House in capital city Raipur, wherein a large number of common people will join the Hareli celebration. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel will perform the customary ritual and woship the agricultural equipment. Preparations for this grand celebration of Hareli festival have started in full swing at the Raipur-based residence of Chief Minister. On this occasion, folk dances such as Sua, Karma, Dadriya and Gedi will be presented by Chhattisgarhi folk artists and Hareli songs will be sung as well. It is noteworthy that Hareli festival has been declared a public holiday in Chhattisgarh by Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel.

Procurement of Gaumutra to be commenced

On the auspicious occasion of Hareli, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel will commence the procurement of Gaumutra (cow urine) under Godhan Nyay Yojana from village Karsa in Patan block. Livestock owners in rural areas will now be able to sell cow urine at the rate of Rs 4 per liter. This expansion of Godhan Nyay Yojana would provide a major financial boost to the cow breeders and livestock owners of the state. Procurement of Gaumutra along with dung under Godhan Nyay Yojana would further enhance the work of livestock development in the state. Experts believe that farmers can double their income by coupling the agricultural practices with animal husbandry. Kisaan Sammelan will be organized in village Karsa on this occasion, and new agricultural equipment will be launched at this event. Besides Kisaan Sammelan, an agriculture exhibition will also be held on the occasion. Chief Minister will discuss various farming related topics with the farmers and will also felicitate them for their achievements. It is known that on July 20, 2020, i.e. on the occasion of Hareli festival two years ago, Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel had launched nation’s one-of-a-kind Godhan Nyay Yojana in the state.

Chief Minister will reach the place of worship in a bullock cart

On the occasion of Hareli, Chief Minister Mr. Baghel will reach the place of worship in a bullock cart. Mr. Baghel will worship Gaumata and also the agricultural equipment and tools, as per the customary rituals. He will cut hay with the machine and feed it to the cows. It is a tradition practice to worship cows on the day of Hareli festival. It is noteworthy that last year as well, Chief Minister had left his residence in a bullock cart and celebrated the festival of Hareli in a spectacular way. His participation in Hareli festivities played an important role in creating awareness about the folk festivals of Chhattisgarh.

New agricultural equipment will be launched

The special attraction of the Kisan Sammelan to be held on the day of Hareli will be the launch of new agricultural equipment. These soon-to-be launched equipment include a drone sprinkler that can spray an appropriate amount of fertilizer and insecticide in a short duration. Besides, many other state-of-the-art equipment useful for agriculture will also be put on display. Many experts will mark their presence at this Kisaan Sammelan to educate the farmers on modern farming methods and new techniques in farming.

Local Games of Chhattisgarh will be an important part of Hareli celebrations

Hareli is not only an agricultural festival but also an occasion of celebrating the local games and rituals of Chhattisgarh. On this day, both children and elderlies take part in the games and festivities. On the occasion, Gedi competition will be organized in village Karsa and the winners will of this competition will be felicitated. Traditional games such as Gedi Race, Bhaura, Pitthul, Kancha, Patang, Goli Chammach, Khokho, Rassa Kheench, Tigga Goti and Gilli Danda will also be organized on this occasion. Gedi competition will also be organized in various schools of the state.

Chief Minister will discuss various farming-related topics with the Farmers

Hareli festival is the opportune time to wish for a good harvest and to plan-prepare for better Kharif crop. At the Kisaan Sammelan to be organized on the occasion, Chief Minister will interact with the farmers, share his own experiences as a farmer and provide information about the government schemes launched in the interest of farmers. Mr. Baghel will also discuss various farming related topics and issues with the farmers on the occasion.

Reason Behind the Procurement of Gaumutra

Chhattisgarh Government is continuously working to promote organic farming in the state. And to promote organic farmic, it is important that the practices of cattle breeding and animal husbandry are made profitable for the farmers. In the same sequence, cow-dung procurement under Godhan Nyay Yojana is being utilized for a large-scale production of organic manure in the state. And now, with the procurement of Gaumutra, farmers and cattle-rearers will have another source of additional income.