New Delhi : ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India and, as such, State Governments are responsible for prevention, detection, registration and investigation of crime and maintaining law and order etc. on Railways through their law enforcement agencies viz. Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police. However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP/District Police to provide better protection and security of passenger area and passengers and for matters connected therewith.

Further, the following steps are being taken by the Railways in coordination with GRP for safety and security of passengers including women passengers in trains:-

On vulnerable and identified routes/sections, trains are escorted by Railway Protection Force in addition to trains escorted by Government Railway Police of different States daily. Zonal railways have been instructed for deployment of proper combined strength of male & female RPF/RPSF personnel in train escort parties, to the extent possible. Under ‘Meri Saheli’ initiative, focused attention has been provided for safety and security of lady passengers travelling alone by trains for their entire journey i.e. from originating station to destination station. Railway Help Line number 139 is operational (24×7) over Indian Railways for security related assistance to passengers in distress. Drives are conducted against entry of male passengers into the compartments reserved for ladies. Through various social media platforms viz. twitter, facebook etc., Railways are in regular touch with passengers including women to enhance security of passengers and to address their security concern. Frequent announcements are made through Public Address System to educate passengers to take precautions against theft, snatching, drugging etc. Surveillance is kept through CCTV cameras provided in 5882 coaches in trains for enhanced security of passengers. Emergency Talk Back System and Closed Circuit Television Surveillance Cameras have been provided in ladies compartments/coaches of all newly manufactured Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) and Air-conditioned rakes of Kolkata Metro. Flasher lights have also been provided in ladies coaches in EMU rakes in some zonal railways. State Level Security Committee of Railways (SLSCR) have been constituted for all State/Union Territories under the Chairmanship of respective Director General of Police/Commissioner of States/Union Territories for regular monitoring and review of security arrangements of the Railways.

In compliance of orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court and as recommended by Committee of experts constituted at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), instructions have been issued to provide a Medical Box containing life saving medicines, equipments, oxygen cylinder etc. at all Railway stations and passenger carrying trains.

For immediate assistance including medical, passengers can make complaints on RailMadad Portal or through Helpline Number 139 (integrated with National Emergency No.112).

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.