New Delhi : The concept of co-branding of Railway stations entails generation of non-fare revenue by allowing Government and private business entities (or firms/agents acting on their behalf) to prefix or suffix their brand names or logos to the names of Railway stations. For all purposes, the concept is purely a form of advertisement only, and does not tantamount to change in the name of the Railway station.

Co-branding rights have been awarded only at eleven metro stations in Kolkata Metro under the policy guideline of Metro Railway, Kolkata. No stations on Indian Railway have been awarded for co-branding.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.