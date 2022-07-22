New Delhi : Since the launch of Kisan Rail service on 7th August 2020 and upto 30th June 2022, Railways have operated around 2,359 Kisan Rail services, transporting approximately 7.9 lakh tonnes of perishables including onion, banana, potato, ginger, garlic, mango, grapes, pomegranate, oranges, chikoo, lemon, capsicum, cabbage, cauliflower, and other fruits and vegetables. The year-wise and State-wise break up of number of services is as under:-

(provisional figures)

State (train originating) 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 (upto 30th June) Andhra Pradesh 8 108 – Assam – 1 – Gujarat 25 34 3 Karnataka 12 34 – Maharashtra 353 1,434 51 Madhya Pradesh 28 46 – Punjab 1 14 – Rajasthan – 5 – Telangana – 66 – Tripura – 1 – Uttar Pradesh – 68 8 West Bengal 28 30 1 Total 455 1,841 63

This information was given by the Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronic & Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.