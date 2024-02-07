Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and BJD of Forming Partnership in Odisha, Vows Congress Support for Tribal Rights

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), alleging a collaborative partnership between the two parties in Odisha. Speaking during his ‘Bharat Joda Nyay Yatra’ in Rourkela, Odisha, Gandhi asserted that the Congress stands as a staunch opponent to this alliance, aiming to safeguard the interests of the people, particularly the rights of tribals in the state.

BJD और BJP से सिर्फ कांग्रेस पार्टी लड़ रही है। जिस तरह कांग्रेस ने तेलंगाना में BJP-BRS को उखाड़कर फेंक दिया। अब हम वही काम BJD के साथ करने जा रहे हैं। : @RahulGandhi जी 📍 ओडिशा pic.twitter.com/mXg006CZJ7 — Congress (@INCIndia) February 7, 2024

Gandhi, who resumed his yatra in the steel city of Rourkela, did not mince his words in criticizing the alleged alliance between BJD, led by Naveen Patnaik, and the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the two parties have formed a symbiotic relationship, evident from their collaboration both at the state and national levels.

Day 25 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra comes to an end with a public address by @RahulGandhi at Sundargarh, Odisha. The BJP and BJD are two sides of the same coin, and both share the same uncaring attitude towards the people. Amidst the injustices of this double-Anyay sarkar,… pic.twitter.com/YZ2SWQCNl9 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 7, 2024

Addressing the crowd during his speeches in Rourkela, Rajgangpur, and Sundergarh, Gandhi remarked, “As you know (BJD chief) Naveen Patnaik and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi run a partnership government in Odisha. They have joined hands and work in tandem. I find in Parliament that BJD supports the BJP. The BJD people also harass us at the instance of BJP.”

Gandhi’s remarks highlight the political landscape in Odisha, where the dynamics between the ruling BJD and the BJP have come under scrutiny. His accusation of a close association between the two parties resonates amidst ongoing political maneuvers in the state.

Furthermore, Gandhi’s emphasis on protecting the rights of tribal communities underscores the Congress party’s commitment to social justice and inclusivity. By pledging support for tribal rights, Gandhi seeks to galvanize public sentiment and garner support for the Congress as a formidable opposition force in Odisha.

As the political discourse intensifies in Odisha, Gandhi’s comments serve to reignite discussions on the nature of political alliances and the role of opposition parties in safeguarding democratic principles and ensuring equitable representation for all sections of society.