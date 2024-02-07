Odisha Government Allocates Rs 10 Crore Corpus Fund to Boost Research in Odia Language

In a significant move to bolster the promotion of Odia language and literature, the Odisha government has announced the establishment of a corpus fund amounting to Rs 10 crore. The initiative, unveiled by Odia Language Literature and Culture Minister Aswini Patra in the state Assembly, aims to support research endeavors in the language on both national and international fronts.

Minister Patra highlighted that the decision to create this fund stemmed from deliberations held during the recent World Odia Language Conference, as well as consultations with the Odia diaspora. The fund is envisioned to provide crucial financial support to scholars and researchers engaged in exploring various facets of the Odia language and its rich literary heritage.

The establishment of the corpus fund underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of Odia culture and language not only within the state but also on a global scale. By facilitating research initiatives, the government seeks to preserve and promote the linguistic and literary traditions that are integral to Odisha’s identity.

The announcement has been welcomed by language enthusiasts, scholars, and members of the Odia community, who view it as a significant step towards elevating the status of Odia language and literature in academic and cultural spheres. The infusion of financial resources into research activities is expected to facilitate groundbreaking studies and contribute to the enrichment of Odia scholarship.

Moreover, the initiative reflects the government’s recognition of the importance of harnessing the potential of the Odia language to bridge cultural divides and foster greater inclusivity. As Odisha endeavors to showcase its linguistic and literary heritage on a global platform, initiatives like the establishment of the corpus fund serve as catalysts for furthering the cause of linguistic diversity and cultural exchange.

With the allocation of funds, the Odisha government aims to empower researchers and scholars to delve deeper into the nuances of the Odia language, thereby paving the way for a renaissance in Odia literature and fostering a renewed sense of pride in the state’s linguistic heritage.