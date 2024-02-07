Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Lambasts BJP for Politicizing Sensitive Crimes and Development Projects

In a fiery session at the Odisha Assembly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sternly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly politicizing sensitive crimes and development initiatives. Amidst a noisy walkout by BJP members, Patnaik condemned what he termed as attempts to tarnish the state’s reputation for narrow political gains.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the governor’s address, Patnaik expressed dismay at the increasing trend of politicization of crucial issues. He emphasized that such actions not only harm the image of the state but also affect its people.

“I have been a member for the last 24 years in this House, I have never seen this kind of politicisation of sensitive issues. People won’t forgive those who defame their own state for narrow political interests. People won’t forgive those who tried to stop Shree Mandir and Lingaraj projects. People won’t forgive those who block the development of the state,” Patnaik asserted, reflecting on his extensive tenure as the state’s leader.

The Chief Minister’s comments came as a response to the BJP’s alleged attempts to politicize incidents of sensitive crimes and obstruct key development projects in the state. Patnaik’s strong words underscored his commitment to safeguarding the interests of Odisha and its people from what he perceives as detrimental political maneuvers.

The session, considered as the culmination of Patnaik’s fifth term in office as Chief Minister, witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling party and the opposition. Despite the disruptions, Patnaik remained resolute in his stance, urging for a focus on constructive dialogue rather than politicizing crucial matters affecting the state’s welfare.

The debate highlighted the growing tension between political factions in Odisha, with Patnaik’s rebuke serving as a reminder of the need for responsible governance and bipartisan cooperation in addressing the challenges facing the state.