Indian Women’s Hockey Team Faces Third Consecutive Loss, Falls 0-3 to Australia in FIH Pro League

In a disappointing turn of events, the Indian women’s hockey team suffered their third consecutive defeat in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, succumbing to a 0-3 loss against third-ranked Australia. The match, held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, saw Australia’s dominance as they clinched victory with goals from Grace Stewart, Tatum Stewart, and Kaitlin Nobbs.

A win still alludes us here in the FIH Pro League 2023/24. Another tough loss for the team, we showed sparks of brilliance throughout the game but couldn't convert our chances. INDIA 🇮🇳 0 – AUSTRALIA 🇦🇺 3 Goal Scorers:

19' STEWART Grace

23' STEWART Tatum (PC)

55' NOBBS… pic.twitter.com/mtFsi1zmFx — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) February 7, 2024

Australia captain Grace Stewart broke the deadlock in the 19th minute, swiftly followed by Tatum Stewart extending the lead just four minutes later in the 23rd minute. Despite India’s early offensive efforts, the visitors managed to maintain a solid defensive stance, thwarting India’s attempts to get on the scoreboard.

In the second half of the game, Australia continued their relentless pressure, with Kaitlin Nobbs sealing the victory with a goal in the 55th minute. The Indian team struggled to break through Australia’s defense, resulting in a shutout loss.

Although India started the match on the front foot, earning a penalty corner in the second minute, Australia’s vigilant goalkeeper Zoe Newman denied India the opportunity to take an early lead. Despite their initial momentum, India failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities, allowing Australia to capitalize on their chances and secure a convincing win.

The defeat marks a setback for the Indian women’s hockey team, highlighting areas for improvement as they continue their campaign in the FIH Hockey Pro League. With a string of losses, the team will be looking to regroup and bounce back stronger in the upcoming matches, aiming to turn the tide in their favor and reclaim their winning form on the international stage.