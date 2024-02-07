Prasidh Krishna Aims for Consistency and Skill Enhancement Amidst Injury Recovery

Indian fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, currently on the road to recovery from a quadriceps injury sustained during India’s tour of South Africa, has expressed his determination to enhance his skills and maintain consistency in his performances.

Having made his debut during India’s two-Test series in South Africa, Prasidh faced challenges in adapting to red-ball cricket and was subsequently sidelined from the ongoing England series due to his injury. Presently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, the Bengaluru-born pacer remains resolute in his pursuit of improvement.

Speaking at a promotional event, Prasidh emphasized his focus on refining his skills and striving for consistency to contribute effectively to the team’s success. “I am working on my skills on being consistent and doing better for the side,” he stated, highlighting his commitment to elevating his game.

The setback of injury has not deterred Prasidh’s determination to evolve as a cricketer. With a keen eye on enhancing his performance, he aims to make significant strides in his skill-set, ensuring he is better equipped to contribute to the team’s objectives on the field.

As he continues his rehabilitation and training regimen, Prasidh remains optimistic about his prospects, driven by the desire to return stronger and make meaningful contributions to Indian cricket. His unwavering dedication to self-improvement reflects his professionalism and determination to excel at the highest level.

With Prasidh’s focus squarely on honing his abilities and maintaining consistency, Indian cricket fans can look forward to seeing him back in action, armed with enhanced skills and renewed vigor, ready to make a significant impact on the field.