QueenElizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch has died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle on her Scottish estate. She was 96 years old and had been on the throne since the age of 25. Her death marks the end of one of the most successful reigns in any contemporary monarchy.
Under her reign, Britain’s monarchy didn’t only survive. It continued to be downright popular — and specifically, so was she. The queen has been beloved for decades not for a sparkling charisma or great rhetorical flair, but for her steadfast and superhuman ability to give absolutely nothing away. Since the early days of her reign, those who have met her have been struck by her palpable abilities as a performer: what she is performing is not charm, but stateliness. This stern discipline toward her performance means that the queen can, in a real sense, be all things to all people.
Charles, Prince of Wales, is the queen’s eldest son. He is the first in line to succeed her.