Quality Council of India (QCI) organizing a Gunvatta Sankalp in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Quality Council of India (QCI), an autonomous body set up by the Government of India in conjunction with industry associations, is organizing a Gunvatta Sankalp in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. The event will focus on critical quality interventions primarily across the sectors of Governance, Education & Skilling, Healthcare, Tourism & Culture and MSMEs amongst others. The event aims to bring together relevant stakeholders and provide them with a platform to interact, fostering an enriching discussion addressing existing bottlenecks, identifying actionable items and creating a roadmap for paving an ecosystem of quality that underlines the idea of Nabeena, Sashakta Odisha.

Odisha, a region sprung from a confluence of cultures, is home to an abundance of natural resources. Odisha has been taking steps to revolutionize Governance to make it more efficient and responsive to the needs of its citizens. Initiatives such as Mo Sarkar, Vision 5T and ‘Odisha One’ portal have ensured the provision of quality public services by increasing transparency and accountability. Its progressive policies and people-oriented governance provide a unique opportunity for growth and collaboration across sectors. A skilled and industrious workforce is critical to India’s goal of Atmanirbharta.

We would like to invite you and officials of your Institution in the Odisha’s Gunvatta Sankalp. This event would give an insight on the parameters that needs to be addressed for the Quality revamp in the above-mentioned sectors through the valuable insights shared by the eminent dignitaries.

The event is scheduled for 26th June 2023 (Monday) from 09:30 AM onwards at Hotel Mayfair Convention, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

We believe with your support, we will be able to disseminate the aspects that are helpful in improving Quality and Productivity of the institutions of Odisha.

There is no registration or participation fees. Registration link for participation: https://forms.gle/TUsz6sJA33SWjjNEA