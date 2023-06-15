Volvo Car reveals their Born-Electric SUV C40 Recharge in India

Kolkata: Volvo Car India today revealed its Born-Electric SUV – the C40 Recharge. This will be Volvo’s second electric car in their line-up, after the very successful XC40 Recharge which made its India debut last year. The new C40 Recharge is a bold progression of the compact SUV line-up. It is built on the CMA platform (Compact Modular Architecture). The C40 Recharge, with a range up to 530 km per charge, has all the benefits of an SUV but with a sleeker & stylish crossover design. One of the standout features of the Volvo C40 Recharge is its 100% leather-free interior.

Introduction of C40 Recharge is in line with company commitment to have 100 percent electrified vehicles in the portfolio by 2030.

The Volvo C40 Recharge will revolutionize the Indian automotive market, offering consumers a perfect blend of sustainability, style, and cutting-edge technology.

“The reveal of the Volvo C40 Recharge marks a significant milestone for Volvo Car India’s commitment to the Indian market. Building on to the success of XC40 Recharge, I am sure C40 Recharge would help us widen our luxury market share. This car represents the future of mobility, combining innovative design, advanced electric technology, and our unwavering dedication to environmental consciousness. We are proud to introduce this 100% leather-free electric crossover, setting a new standard for sustainable luxury.” said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director Volvo Car India.

With the introduction of the Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo Car India further consolidates its position as a leading force in the luxury electric vehicle market. In addition to the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge launch would further strengthen Volvo’s commitment to the electrification of their entire product lineup.