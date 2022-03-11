PVR HOSTS THE 2022 EDITION OF OSCARS FILM FESTIVAL IN 12 CITIES

New Delhi: PVR brings a lineup of acclaimed & Oscar nominated films, as we countdown to the most elite award ceremony of the year – the 94th Academy Awards.

Starting 11 March, celebrate the best in cinema at your favorite entertainment destination with ‘Oscars Film Festival at PVR’. During the 3 week-long event, PVR will screen handpicked 13 Oscar nominated & winning films in various categories across 21 cinemas in 12 cities. This year around, PVR is introducing an ‘Oscars Movie Pass’ for patrons to enjoy all these movies by purchasing this pass from the PVR Website or PVR Mobile App at an unbelievable price of INR 799 and 1299 respectively.

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, ‘’Keeping up with our promise, this year as well, we are happy to host the ‘Oscars Film Festival at PVR’ in India and look forward to another successful edition. With the film fraternity looking up to the 94th Academy Awards for movies chosen for their excellence in cinematic achievements, it is a feeling of pride to celebrate the Oscars. We intend to showcase globally acclaimed movies across different genres to entertain our audiences to match the thrill and excitement of Oscars.’’

The 13 Films that would be screened as part of the multi-city film festival includes DUNE, HOUSE OF GUCCI, NO TIME TO DIE, ENCANTO, KING RICHARD, FREE GUY, WEST SIDE STORY, SPENCER, SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, SPIDERMAN: NO WAY HOME, RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON, LICORICE PIZZA & PARALLEL MOTHERS.

Details on the screening of 13 Films

Duration: 3 weeks (March 11 – 31, 2022)

