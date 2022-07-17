PV Sindhu clinches Women’s Single title of Singapore Open

New Delhi: PV Sindhu clinches Women’s Single title of #SingaporeOpen . Two-time Olympic medalist defeated Wang Zhi Yi of China, 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 to claim her maiden title in Singapore Open and third title this year after registering wins in Korea Open and Swiss Open.

It took her just 12 minutes to wrap up the opening game which included winning 13 consecutive points. Wang Zhi however fought back in superb fashion to draw level as he gained the second game. The decider started on a nail-biting note before she gained a five-point lead at the interval. The Chinese looked to fight back but eventually fell shot in the end.

In the semi-finals yesterday, Sindhu defeated Japanese world No. 38 Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7. In other semifinal of the Women’s singles, Wang Zhi Yi outclassed Japan’s Aya Ohori in two straight games 21-14, 21-14.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur praised ace shuttler PV Sindhu’s performance in the Singapore Open as stunning. In a tweet, Mr Thakur said that with her third title of 2022, PV Sindhu is looking in great form.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ace Shuttler PV Sindhu on winning her maiden Singapore Open 2022 title. Affirming that the State and the nation are proud of Sindhu’s victory, the Chief Minister wished her to continue the winning streak in future.