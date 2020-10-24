Puri: Puri swargadwar Redevelopment to be completed by March 2021.Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) V. K. Pandian today visited Puri and reviewed the progress of development of Swargadwar, Gosala for stray cattle and rehabilitation of beggars. Redevelopment of Swargadwar constitutes an important part of the 5T initiative and work has been started with funding from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) which will be completed by next March. Sri Pandian also visited Banki Muhana and Puri blue flag beach. Collector Puri, Commissioners of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Municipal Corporation were also present during the review.

