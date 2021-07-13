Puri district administration lifts curfew orders from some parts of the town today

Bhubaneswar : A day after Ratha Yatra celebrations, the Puri district administration lifts curfew orders from some parts of the city. While, the curfew still remain in force at Badasankha to Banambar Chhak via Mishra Lane, Kumbharapada Sahi, from Banambar Chhak to Matiapada Chhak via Old Nabakalebar Road, from Matiapada Chhak to Asutosh Math Chhak, from Asutosh Math Chhak to Nilakantha Mandira Chhak and from Nilakantha Mandira Chhak to Badasankha till tommorrow morning 6:00am, for smooth conduct of pahandi rituals of Lord Jagannath and his siblings inside Gundicha temple, here on Tuesday.

Notably, looking forward to the government decision of restricting people to attend Ratha Yatra , in view to contain spread of deadly virus, Curfew was imposed in Puri town from 8.00 PM of 11th July to 8.00 PM of 13th July.