New Delhi: India reports 31,443 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours; the lowest in 118 days. Recovery rate increases to 97.28%. Active caseload currently at 4,31,315; lowest in 109 days.

38.14 Cr. Vaccine Doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive

3,00,63,720 total recoveries across the country so far

49,007patients recovered during last 24 hours

Active cases constitute 1.40% of total cases

Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.28%

Daily Positivity Rate at 1.81%, less than 3% for 22 consecutive days

Testing capacity substantially ramped up – 43.40 cr tests total conducted