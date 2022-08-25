Punsup food inspector Gurinder Singh sacked for embezzelment to tune of RS. 3 CRORE

New Delhi : The Punjab Government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards corrupt practices and is going very strictly against those indulging in professional misconduct. As part of this and in accordance with the directions of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, Managing Director PUNSUP, Amrit Kaur Gill has dismissed Gurinder Singh, Inspector Grade-1, posted at Patiala-l Centre (District-Patiala) for embezzling 20294 wheat bags and other stocks valuing around Rs. 3 crore.

The Minister divulged that the shortage came to the notice at the time of Physical Verification conducted by a special team of officers comprising of District Manager, PUNSUP (Moga) Anant Sharma, District Manager, PUNSUP (Sangrur) Gaurav Ahluwalia, and Field Officer, PUNSUP (Moga) Avinash Goel.

As the shortage came to the notice, the criminal proceedings were initiated against the erring officer by lodging FIR on August 17, 2022 registered at Police Station Sadar, Patiala, District Patiala for offences punishable under section 406, 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code 1860.

Notably, after this shortage came into notice of the physical verification team, on enquiry, it came to the notice that the concerned Inspector/incharge, who had proceeded on LTC leave, did not came back to join the service.