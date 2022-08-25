Finance Department has given approval for the release of Rs. 25 crore for ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’-Harpal Singh Cheema

New Delhi : Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that the Finance Department has given approval for the release of Rs. 25 crore for ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’— a two month long sports extravaganza being organized by the Sports Department on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Revealing this, Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Finance Department has given approval for release of Rs 19.43 crores out of approved budgetary provisions under various heads including Rs. 9.43 crore as grant-in-aid, Rs. 6 crore for rewards and Rs. 4 crore for other expenses. “FD has also approved the release of Rs.5.57 crores as additional budgetary provisions to the Sports and Youth Services department”, he added.

Cheema said that the all the Ministries, Departments and district administrations are working in tandem under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant mann to ensure that the grand success this state level sports festival as it would be another step towards the making of ‘Rangla Punjab’ and restoring its pristine glory in the field of sports. The ‘’Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ would be kickstarted by the Punjab CM on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand on August 29 (National Sports Day) at Jalandhar.