New Delhi : Aiming to eradicate corruption in the state the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Sub-Inspector (SI) Ram Singh, posted at police station Longowal, Sangrur district while taking bribe of Rs 5,000.

Giving this information here today a spokesperson of the VB said the accused SI has been arrested on the complaint of Harwinder Kumar from Longowal.

He informed that the complaint has alleged to the VB that he approached the police to take action on a theft complaint and the concerned SI Ram Singh has already taken Rs 5000 as a bribe but now demanding Rs 5,000 more to register case on his complaint.

The spokesperson further added that after verification of his complaint the VB laid a trap and the accused SI was arrested in the presence of two official witnesses. Subsequently, a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Vigilance Bureau Police Station Patiala and further investigation was under progress.