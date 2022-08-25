New Delhi : Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to provide clean drinking water to the residents of urban areas of the state and save ground water. Taking a step forward in this direction, the Punjab Government has already approved a 526 crore canal water supply project for Jalandhar City residents. Local Government Minister, Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar reviewed the progress of this project and issued strict directions to the officials to complete this project at the earliest.

Dr. Nijjar said that, people of Jalandhar City will start getting canal water supply with the implementation of this project which will be rich in essential minerals. Apart from this, the pressure of water supply in the city will also improve. The Minister further said that there will be no need to spend money on submersible pumps and RO. ‘People living in Jalandhar City will not have to construct water storage tanks in their house in future’, added Dr. Nijjar.

The Local Government Minister further disclosed that Jalandhar City residents will also witness big relief from the problem of mixing of dirty water with the drinking water. Minister also said that under this project, portable canal water will be provided to approximately two lakh houses of Jalandhar city, which will directly benefit ten lakh people.

Under this project, one water treatment plant with capacity of 275 MLD will be installed and five underground water storage tanks will be constructed, which will provide clean canal water to Jalandhar City residents