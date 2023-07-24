Pucca Houses To Poor Families Under PMAY-U

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) since 25.06.2015 to provide pucca house with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country. The scheme is implemented through four verticals i.e., Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC), Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), In-Situ Slum Redevelopment (ISSR) and Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) based on eligibility criteria as per scheme guidelines. As on date, 118.90 lakh houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U. Of the sanctioned houses, 112.22 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 75.31 lakh are completed/delivered to the beneficiaries. During the last three years, 45.43 lakh houses have been sanctioned and 46.04 lakh houses are grounded for construction which includes grounding of 5.92 lakh houses sanctioned in preceding years. During the last three years, 39.63 lakh houses are completed/delivered to the beneficiaries.

PMAY-U scheme is being implemented through designated nodal agencies at State/UT level. As per the scheme guidelines, suitable grievance redressal system has been set up at both State and City level to address the grievances/discrepancies in implementing the scheme from various stakeholders. In addition, for proper selection of beneficiaries, scrutiny of beneficiary list is done at multiple levels in the States/UTs for approval. Complaints of irregularities/discrepancies during the implementation of PMAY scheme is forwarded to the concerned State/UT for appropriate action including disciplinary action against the concerned persons. Additionally, Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) is available to the citizens to lodge their grievances to the public authorities on any subject related to service delivery including PMAY-U.