Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) under ‘Housing for All’ Mission since June, 2015 by giving Central assistance to implementing agencies through States/Union Territories (UTs) for providing all-weather pucca houses with basic civic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries. The implementation period of PMAY-U scheme which was earlier from 25.06.2015 to 31.03.2022, has since been extended up to 31.12.2024, except Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) vertical, to complete all the houses sanctioned under the scheme without changing the funding pattern and implementation methodology.

PMAY-U is a demand driven scheme and Government of India has not fixed any target for construction of houses. States/UTs have undertaken demand survey under PMAY-U for assessing actual demand of housing and reported a demand of 112.24 lakh houses.

The demand being dynamic in nature, based on the project proposals submitted by States/ UTs, more than 118.90 lakh houses have been sanctioned as on 10.07.2023. Of the sanctioned houses, 112.22 lakh have been grounded for construction; of which 75.31 lakh are completed/ delivered to beneficiaries. Out of ₹ 2.00 lakh crore (approx.) Central assistance committed, ₹ 1.47 lakh crore has been released till date. State/UT-wise details of number of houses completed during last three years (FY 2020-21 to FY 2022-23) under PMAY-U are at Annexure.

The Ministry regularly reviews the status of implementation of PMAY-U with States/UTs for completion of all the sanctioned houses within the extended scheme period i.e., upto 31.12.2024.

Sufficient Central assistance has been released to States/UTs for construction of sanctioned houses based on utilisation of earlier releases and compliance of scheme guidelines. Year-wise details of budget allocated under PMAY-U during last three years are as under: