Priya Agarwal Hebbar’s Unfurling Of National Flag Marks Vedanta Sesa Goa’s Celebratory Tribute On India’s 77th Independence Day

Goa: Vedanta Sesa Goa commemorated the celebrations of India’s 77th Independence Day with unparalleled fervor, zeal and enthusiasm across all five states and two continents of its operations, with Mrs. Priya Agarwal Hebbar- Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and Non-executive Director of Vedanta Ltd. along with Mr. Akarsh Hebbar- Global Managing Director of Semiconductor & Display Business and Mr. Naveen Jaju, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa, hoisting the national flags at Vedanta’s flagship CSR initiative Sesa Football Academy (SFA), Sirsaim and Panjim respectively. The celebrations extended across all Vedanta Sesa Goa locations, a testament to the organization’s unwavering commitment to honoring the legacy of the past while contributing to the nation’s progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar expressed her happiness at being part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the SFA, “I am heartened by the discipline, passion and vigor exuded by these remarkable young football stars. Their spirit and talent instil confidence in their potential to proudly don India colours and represent the nation on an international stage. We are proud for them.”

Mr. Naveen Jaju, CEO, Vedanta Sesa Goa, commended the steadfast progress that India has achieved since gaining independence 76 years ago and said, “On the momentous occasion of the 77th Independence Day, we pay homage to our martyrs and freedom fighters, from whom we draw inspiration for ‘Giving Back to the nation’. Vedanta remains deeply rooted in the Nation building, epitomizing the spirit of ‘Grav Se – Vedanta For India’ by being the highest value creator leveraging multi-capital approach with focus on ESG & sustainability.”

As a prelude to the 77th Independence Day, ‘Garv Se-Vedanta for India’ campaign was launched on 24th Kargil Diwas as a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices rendered by our gallant soldiers & martyrs to protect our Mother Earth, who generously bestows us with countless bounties epitomizing the spirit of ‘Giving Back’. The campaign culminated on Independence Day as the celebrations were marked by vibrant cultural programs. The enthusiastic participation in the events was witnessed across all locations and a special effort was made to honor the Ex-servicemen and the sacrifices rendered in the line of duty.

As an an integral part of the campaign, Vedanta Sesa Goa orchestrated a series of engaging events and competitions centered around themes of nation-building, a plastic-free India, sustainability and environmental consciousness. These thought-provoking initiatives reached beyond the employees, encompassing their families as well. The winners of these competitions were felicitated during the exuberant Independence Day celebrations, underscoring Vedanta Sesa Goa’s unwavering dedication to India’s journey of progress and its steadfast commitment to nation-building.

Throughout the course of the ‘Garv Se-Vedanta for India’ campaign, members of the Vedanta Sesa Goa family enthusiastically expressed their heartfelt salutations through letters, videos, Soldier selfies, messages and notes addressed to the Param Veer Chakra awardees of Operation Vijay among other activities planned to commemorate the role and contribution of the Armed Forces to Nation Building.

The event not only celebrated India’s journey to freedom but also showcased Vedanta’s resolute dedication to shaping a brighter future for the nation and its people.