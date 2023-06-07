Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal inaugurated 4th Himalayan Travel Mart in Kathmandu. PM Dahal urged entrepreneurs to invest in the tourism sector without any hesitation. He also called on the world community to invest in tourism infrastructure. “The government has put the tourism sector on top priority. I call for investment in the tourism sector as it gives more results with less investment. The government is committed to facilitating the same,” he said. Stating that Nepal is a significant tourist destination in terms of natural beauty, geographical diversity, mountains, language, art, heritages and culture, he opined that country’s economy could be improved by linking Nepal’s tourism with economic prosperity. PM Dahal further said HTM has become the forum for tourism promotion of Nepal as well as the Himalayan region.

More than 400 representatives from 25 countries are participating in the HTM 20223 organised by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Airlines Corporation and others.

Chief Executive Officer of PATA Nepal chapter, Suresh Singh Budal, shared that a special session will be held with the objective of helping the post-Covid tourism revival campaign as well as to bring Gautam Buddha and Pokhara International airports into operation actively.