Prime Minister pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi

New Delhi,15th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. Shri Modi said that Sardar Patel’s visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation’s unity laid the foundations of modern India.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Tributes to the great Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the nation’s unity laid the foundations of modern India. His exemplary work guides us towards building a stronger, more united country. We continue to draw inspiration from his life and work towards realizing his dream of a prosperous India.”