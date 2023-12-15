Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile: Prime Minister

New Delhi,15th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said that Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile.

In a X post, Ministry of Education urged Students, Teachers and Parents to take part in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 activities.

Anybody can participate by visiting the website given below and win a chance to interact directly with Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi as per Education Ministry post. The link is as under.

https://innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2024/

Responding to the X post of Ministry of Education, the Prime Minister posted on X;

“#ParikshaPeCharcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling #ExamWarriors to ace exams with a smile. Who knows, the next big study tip might come straight from our interactive session!”