Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, 9 states Chief Minister will attend swearing in ceremony of Odisha CM Today at Bhubaneswar today

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, 9 states Chief Minister and many union Ministers will attend swearing in ceremony of Odisha CM Today at Bhubaneswar. CM of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Gujrat, Rajasthan, Haryana will attend the swearing in ceremony of Odisha CM today.

CM-designate Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn in today as the first BJP CM of Odisha . KV Singh Deo & Prabhati Parida will also take oath today . Mohan Majhi to take oath at around 4:55 pm at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.